Photos of the week July 30 to August 5

Photos of the week July 30 to August 5By Stacey Rupolo - August 2, 20170 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 10 Jake Habor catches the brass ring at Flying Horses. — Brittany Bowker Emily Weddleton (8 months) of Whitman, MA gives a thumbs up for her first trip to the Vineyard with her uncle Matt Weddleton of Brockton, MA (21 years old) at South Beach. — Ross Weddleton A rigged ship cruises by Menemsha. — Katie Carroll A kayaker is joined by a feathered friend at Little Bridge. — Robin Gottesman Summertime pals romp around in the sand. — Robin Gottesman Sunrise at Lucy Vincent Beach. — Robin Gottesman An osprey brings home dinner. — Robin Gottesman A cormorant dives for lunch in Menemsha Harbor. — Stacey Rupolo The Polar Bears gather in the water of Inkwell Beach for their morning exercise routine. —Stacey Rupolo Camden Fullin, right, marvels at the Cinema Circus performance with her sister Bo, left. — Stacey Rupolo