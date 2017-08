Resident Bryan Cimeno has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $5,000 toward redoing the outside of the Vineyard Haven Post Office. In the story outlined on the GoFundMe page, Bryan says he felt inspired to take on this project because of his uncle Derek, who encouraged him to give back to the community. The postmaster gave Cimeno the green light on the project. Over the past six days, he has raised $1,225 from a total of 31 donations.