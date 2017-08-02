REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 24 – 28, 2017

Aquinnah

July 25, US Bank NA, as trustee relating to Chevy Chase Funding LLC Mortgage-Backed Certificates Series 2006-2, sold 1183 State Rd. to Barry P. and Daniel John Sullivan for $949,900.

Chilmark

July 25, Charles R. Furlong sold 27 Clambelly Rd. to Lisa J. Lawson-Young and Robert A. Young, Jr. for $850,000.

July 28, Frederick N. Khedouri sold a lot on South Rd. to John Demers and Dyan Schmidt for $600,000.

Edgartown

July 26, Mary Jane Grant sold 16 Pent Lane to Bradley Roy Jensen and Carolyn Jean Blackwood, trustees of the Bradley Roy Jensen & Carolyn Jean Blackwood Family Trust, for $1,273,500.

July 26, Deborah T. Colter, trustee of the Thomas Nominee Trust, sold 7 Oakdale Lane to Katherine C. Dwyer and Noel A. Taylor for $400,000.

July 27, George D. Flynn 2nd, as Personal Representative of the estate of Patricia Coward Kolbe, and George D. Flynn 2nd and Patricia Coward Post, as trustees of the North Street Nominee Trust, sold 12 North St. and property off North St. to Michael and Rebecca Hegarty for $1,000,000.

July 27, David L. and Susan R. Erickson sold 3 North Farms Rd. to 182 Rentals LLC for $1,575,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 26, William B. Clark sold 21 Lexington Ave. to David A. Clark and Catherine S. Obert for $184,960.46.

July 28, Marion Knight Walsh, Chesterton S. Knight, 3rd, Diane Knight, Allen H. Pease, Jr., Marion E. Berman, and Carol L. Pease, all individually, and Chesterton S. Knight III as trustee of the Elaine Knight Revocable Family Trust, and Stephen N. Wilchins, trustee of the Knight 229 Sea View Avenue Realty Trust, sold 229 Sea View Avenue to Martha and Kelsey Biggers for $1,125,000.

Tisbury

July 28, Joao and Sonia Barbosa sold 55 Tashmoo Ave. to Peter G. and Izabela C. Leahy for $880,000.

July 28, Laura Ann Freeman sold 1128 State Rd. to Jared D. Dourdeville for $1,300,000.