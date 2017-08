Check out SaltMV at 67 Lagoon Pond Rd. in Vineyard Haven this Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5, for live music by some of the Island’s most beloved artists. The shows will kick off at 6:30 pm both nights. On Friday, Nate D’Angelo will start things off with a $5 cover, followed by Fort Vine, a band based in Brooklyn, with a $10 cover. Saturday, Jemima Jones will get things going, and her son, Willy Mason, will finish out the night; both have a $10 cover.