SoulCycle pop-up on Martha’s Vineyard

To celebrate the peak of summer, SoulCycle and Smartwater are teaming up to bring Soul to Martha’s Vineyard. SoulCycle is a New York City–based indoor cycling fitness company with studios all over the U.S. and Canada. The SoulCycle pop-up will be on-Island from Saturday, August 5, to Sunday, August 27, at Evolve Pilates in Edgartown, and it’s bringing something the Vineyard hasn’t seen before — dark, candlelit fitness with rocking music.

The 45-bike studio will offer daily 45-minute classes during the week at 7, 8:15, 9:30, and 10:45 am, and 4:45 pm. On weekends, classes will be at 7, 8:15, and 10:45 am, as well as at 12 and 4:45 pm.

“SoulCycle is a high-energy, results-oriented, and community-based experience,” Kimberly Gibbs, public relations manager of SoulCycle, said in an email to The Times. “Riders engage in high-intensity cardio while also toning their upper bodies, using hand weights and core-engaging choreography.”

Learn from over 10 talented and inspirational instructors. Classes are $40 and include Smartwater and shoe rentals. Curious why someone might need to rent shoes for a SoulCycle class? There’s only one way to find out.

For more information, visit marthasvineyard.splashthat.com.