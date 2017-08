Dr. Greg Skomal, world-renowned shark expert and senior fisheries biologist with the Division of Marine Fisheries, will present “Seeing Deeper into the World of Great White Sharks” at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Tuesday, August 8, from 7 to 8:30 pm. The program is sponsored by the Boneyard. The suggested donation is $20 per person. All money raised will go the the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Kids under 12 years old get in for free.