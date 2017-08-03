Tree falls on car in Tisbury, no injuries

Police said a tree that cracked on the side of State Road during the busy afternoon commute Thursday.

A driver passing by heard the tree crack and slowed, police said. The tree hit the car hood and bounced off. The driver was no injured, police said.

The incident happened in the area of the Scottish Bakehouse between 5 and 5:30 pm. Traffic was diverted for a time around the scene using Lambert’s Cove Road, but as of 6:30 pm had been reopened, police said.

No further details are available at this time.