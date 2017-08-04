Bill Murray hush-hush on filming project at Sharks game

On Wednesday night, comedic actor Bill Murray made an appearance at a Martha’s Vineyard Sharks game at the Vineyard baseball park.

Mr. Murray and members from a freelance production company were filming for an unspecified project using the local baseball team as a backdrop. One of Mr. Murray’s brothers was also part of the filming.

During the game, they filmed shots of Mr. Murray with several audience members, as well as some recordings of the game itself. Mr. Murray was also filmed earlier in the day with the Sharks baseball team practicing in the background. The production company will also be traveling with Mr. Murray to film in his other home state, South Carolina, for the same project.

Because they are unsure of where the footage will be sold, it is not yet clear when or where it will air. Mr. Murray wasn’t willing to give many details about the film. “We’re gonna see, it’s just an experiment at the moment,” he said, during a brief interview with The Times.

Mr. Murray brought the local team some good luck. The Sharks defeated the Nashua Silver Knights 11-10.