Celebrating 50 years of preservation

On Thursday evening about 275 people gathered at Wasque Beach in celebration of The Trustees of Reservations 50th anniversary.

Beneath three large white tents, Chappaquiddick native descendants, Trustee members, and families gathered in commemoration of those who worked to preserve Chappaquiddick’s unique beauty over the last few decades.

During the event, the Trustees announced The Martha’s Vineyard Fund. The fund intends to provide transparency for donors — especially those who want to see their contributions put towards the places they love.