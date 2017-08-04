Chilmark volunteer firefighters association holds Backyard Bash

1 of 6

The Volunteer Chilmark Firefighters Association hosted their annual Backyard Bash last Wednesday at the Chilmark Community Center. The community came out in full force to partake in the lively event. In the grassy space between the Community Center and the Chilmark School, families and friends lounged and strolled, relaxing and mingling in picturesque Vineyard summertime form. While community members enjoyed hot burgers, dogs and pulled pork, the Dock Dance Band played a two hour set. Band members Adam Petkus, John Stanwood, Niko Ewing, Alex Karalekus and Jamie Greene were thrilled to play at the event and help raise money for the association.

The combined funds raised through a silent auction and sales of shirts and blankets raised about $3,000. This money will go toward providing scholarships to high school graduates, funding the annual Chilmark children’s Halloween and Christmas parties, and providing aid for firefighters through the association’s relief fund.

The event served as a debut for the newest member of the force, Piper, a six-month old dalmatian owned by Jenna Zechner and her boyfriend, firefighter Cody Coutinho.