Ronald Rappaport steps down from hospital board

Martha’s Vineyard attorney Ronald Rappaport has resigned as a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board of trustees.

In a phone interview with The Times on Friday, Mr. Rappaport cited a difference over governance and decision-making on the hospital board, but refused to link it to the firing of CEO Joe Woodin in June.

“What I want people to clearly understand is the quality of care at the hospital is excellent from the doctors to the nurses to the professional staff,” he said. “There is a crisis of confidence, but I want to emphasize that the public should continue to support the hospital financially and otherwise.”

Mr. Rappaport had served on the board for three years.

His resignation comes at a time when the community is calling for more transparency on the board of trustees. As of Friday, an online petition demanding answers had been signed by 190 people.

Changes have been made to term limits on the board. While the board’s executives had no term limits, they will now rotate out of those positions in the future.

Timothy Sweet, the hospital board’s chairman, has held the position for 17 years.

It’s unclear how and when Mr. Rappaport will be replaced on the board of trustees. Timothy Walsh, the interim CEO at the hospital, was not immediately available for comment.