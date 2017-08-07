Deborah Cottle (Pelow) Raymond, 63, died on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at her home in West Tisbury. She was the wife of Andrew R. Raymond. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 11:00am in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, PO Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.