Academic honors

Graduation

Michael Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, from from Nichols College. Mr. Cutrer was also named to the dean’s high honor list.

Fellowship

Jim Powell of West Tisbury, and Springville, Utah, has been awarded the title of “fellow“ at Utah Valley University through the Higher Education Academy. Mr. Powell has been an instructor in the College of Literacy and Composition in the English Language Learning Department at UVU since August 2013.

The Higher Education Academy advocates evidence-based teaching methods and awards fellowships as a method of professional recognition for university teachers. The HEA mission is “to enhance the quality and impact of learning and teaching … by rewarding excellent teaching, bringing together people and resources to research and share best practice, and by helping to influence, shape and implement policy.”