Aquinnah: Reading Group at the cultural center

The Aquinnah Cultural Center has a big week ahead. Their Reading Group started on Wednesday. The group focuses on Wampanoag history in the 17th century as presented in the “Our Story” exhibit, in comparison with the 20th century incident of the “Mashpee Nine.” There are two more sessions, on August 23 and Sept. 6. Call the ACC for more information at 508-645-7900. On Saturday, August 12, the ACC will host its annual Traditional Feast and Fundraiser Dinner at 5 pm. The special guest speaker will be Professor Amy Den Ouden from UMass Boston, who will present “Against Colonial Violence: Indigenous Women and Community-Based Histories in 18th Century Southern New England.” Tickets are $100 for adults and $40 for children. All proceeds support the ACC’s exhibits and programs. The ACC is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm. This Saturday it will close at 3 pm due to the fundraiser. The current exhibit, which will run through Sept. 16, is “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History.”

At the Aquinnah Public Library this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Thursday, August 10, at 5 pm, the Summer Speaker Series continues with Susie Middleton, who will speak about her latest cookbook, “Simple Green Suppers”. Kids Craft is on Saturday, August 12, from 11 am to 3 pm. On Tuesday, August 15, at 5 pm, there will be “Music on the Deck”.

Joan LeLacheur is having an Open Studio and sale on Saturday, August 12, from 11 am to 5 pm at her studio at 42 Old South Rd. in Aquinnah. She will be selling her wampum jewelry in contemporary and traditional designs and mosaic tiles. Also for sale will be art cards by Susan Shea. Call Joanie at 508-645-9954 or email her at Joanlela57@gmail.com for more information.

The Sargent Gallery’s annual Environmental Show is up and running through August 17. The show features art by Gail Boyajian, Ruth Kirchmeier, Barbara Norfleet, and Gin Stone. The Gallery is located at 32 State Rd., and open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

On Sunday, August 13, Pathways will present a premiere of “In Tandem,” a harp and flute duo with Natalie Lurie on harp and Imogen Morrall on flute. The evening will include works by Bach, Françaix, Piazolla, Bozza, Glinka, and Patterson. The concert is from 6:30 to 8 pm, and will be held at the Tisbury Waterworks at 400 West Spring St. in Vineyard Haven.

Happy birthday to Kate Taylor, who celebrates on August 15. Kate will celebrate her birthday by performing two concerts at the Aquinnah Old Town Hall: “Sister Kate’s Two Dates” with special guest Isaac Taylor on Monday, August 14, and Tuesday, August 15. Doors open at 7:30 pm, and show time is at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and available at ticketsmv.com/kate and Alley’s General Store.

In other singing news, there will be a community sing at the Yard with Roberta Kirn on Tuesday, August 15, at 5 pm. This event is free for everyone. All you need is a voice.