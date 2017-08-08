Art and collectibles, fashion and fun at Chicken Alley

Marshall Pratt doesn’t remember exactly how many Chicken Alley Art & Collectible shows have taken place, but he is sure there will be a line forming at around 6:30 in the morning outside the Lagoon Pond Road location in Vineyard Haven for this year’s show on Sunday, August 13, from 1 to 5 pm.

“We curate throughout the year with all of the art collectibles, rarities, and memorabilia, and then we have a staff of volunteers who help us curate and price everything,” said Mr. Pratt, manager of Chicken Alley. “And then one day a year, we sell it all off. There’s usually 100 to 150 in line; they line up about 6:30 in the morning.”

There are usually a few pieces that are more significant than others, drawing dealers and shoppers alike.

“This year our big-ticket items include a 1920s or ’30s phone booth from a shoe factory in Rockland — a quartersawn oak phone booth,” Mr. Pratt said. “Then we’ve got a 1958 Coca-Cola machine, and a 1953 Seeberg Selectomatic jukebox. And I have just about every issue of Rolling Stone magazine, from 1967 to 1992.”

Art isn’t the only thing celebrated that weekend; Chicken Alley also hosts the Slick Chick Fashion Sale on Friday, August 11, from 5 to 8 pm. Just like the artwork, the clothing is put aside all year long for the once-a-year sale.

“We’ll have anything from the most Edgartonian of Lilly Pulitzers, Murray’s, and all the way to Versace and Gucci; it’s really a spread,” Mr. Pratt said. “You can imagine the Island translates into interesting donations.”

Prices will be marked at a quarter to a third of used retail prices, he said. “Say you see something that’s $20 on eBay; we sell it for $5 to $7.”

As always, proceeds from both of the sales benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.