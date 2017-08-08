Bridge Results

At the July 31, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 15 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier, followed by Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Jim Butler and Dave Kaighin in third, Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in fourth, Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in fifth, and Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in sixth. In the East-West direction, Barbara McLagen and Bart Pyssink finished in first place, followed by Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan in second, Ann Brown and Audrey Egger in third, Vicki Aldborgh and Abe Seiman in fourth, George and Isabel Shattuck in fifth, and Molly Mattoon and Judy Cronig in sixth.

At the August 1, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen, followed by Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in second place, and Gerry Averill and Richard Williams in third. In the East-West direction, Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne finished first, followed by Dan and Nancy Cabot in second, and Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in third.

At the August 3, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Miles Jaffe and Barbara Besse finished in first place. Tied for second place were Michael and Sandy Lindheimer and Lou Winkelman, playing with Don Nelson. In the East-West direction, Deirdre Ling and Mollie Whalen finished first, followed by Kate King and David Sokal in second, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in third place.

At the August 5, 9 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold, followed by Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack in second, and Iris Capobianco and Kay Kendall in third. In the East-West direction, Brooks Robards and Jim Kaplan finished first, followed by Ann Brown and Diana Wendy in second, and Millie Henderson and Yvonne Bauer in third.