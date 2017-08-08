Change the date of zoning hearing

To the Editor:

I just received a notice for a public hearing before the zoning board of appeals scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2017.

I find it in very poor taste to schedule a meeting on opening day of the fair, or any day of the fair. The fair is the largest event on the Island, and it is located in the town of West Tisbury. To schedule a meeting of such importance during those days is an insult to me and my family.

Now I am put in a situation: Do I attend the meeting, which has a major impact on the town of West Tisbury and the neighborhood I love, or do I miss the meeting, which was probably scheduled for the busiest day of the year in West Tisbury hoping for poor attendance, and do I bring my animals to the fair?

You are probably thinking, What is the big deal about bringing the animals to the fair? Well, spend a day with me and my family in the barn, and you will find out. For many, including the young, the old, the handicapped, it is their first time seeing and being up close to the animals. I don’t know whose reaction is greater, the parent or the child, when we allow the family in the stall with the animals, or when we bring the animal out into the aisle because someone (could be your relative) is in a wheelchair and they can’t get close enough to touch the animal. I could go on and on.

I am so disappointed, as there are 365 days in a year, and you made the choice to schedule the meeting during the fair.

At this time I am requesting you to change the date of the hearing.

Melissa Manter

West Tisbury