Dr. Nagy on ‘White House Chronicles’

Lisa Lavine Nagy, M.D., of the Environmental Health Center of Martha’s Vineyard was the focus of a 30-minute broadcast on “White House Chronicles” on public broadcasting. According to a press release, Dr. Nagy discussed the opiate addiction crisis and other chronic illnesses,

and how the environmental-medicine approach can be so useful in getting to the ideology of the problem and fixing it. A documentary series is also being filmed about an environmental patient of Dr. Nagy’s.

Locally, Dr. Nagy has found that teenagers educated in moldy schools are developing dysautonomia and adrenal insufficiency, and then crave alcohol, amphetamines, and opiates in order to treat their medical problem. Dr. Nagy has also recently testified in Congress about toxic exposure research in veterans, which helped raise a $100 million appropriation.