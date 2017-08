Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs is celebrating its new Art Barn with a grand opening. After 20 years, it became clear that it was time to expand. Through community donations, this solution became a reality, and on Friday, August 11, from 6 to 8 pm, there will be a celebration for the new space and its first exhibit, “BIG!” at the Francine Kelly Gallery. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at 6:15 pm.