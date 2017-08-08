Festival was a success

To the Editor:

The Oak Bluffs Public Library would like to thank all involved in last weekend’s second annual Oak Bluffs African-American Literature and Culture Festival. We welcomed both locally and nationally recognized writers, thinkers, historians, activists, and musicians, as well as hundreds of attendees to our lovely library.

We are privileged to live and work in a town that is ripe with African-American history and culture; so much so that it is featured prominently in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. It is our great joy to help spotlight how vital African-American culture is to American culture.

We wish to thank the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, whose support made possible the wonderful Cutie Bowles exhibit (on view until the end of the month). We also wish to thank Anna Barber of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum and graphic designer Emma Young for their work on the exhibit’s catalogue. The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs also provided invaluable support; their continued generosity helps not just the festival, but all manners of library programs flourish throughout the year. Last but not least, we wish to thank this year’s speakers and performers: Jakki Hunt, Skip Finley, Kai Perry, Dr. Nicole Aljoe, Safiya Sinclair and Jim Thomas, and the MV Spirituals Choir.

Allyson Malik, director

Oak Bluffs Public Library