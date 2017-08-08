Gregory John Ortiz died unexpectedly on July 27, 2017, at his residence in Taunton.

Greg was born in New York on June 29, 1966, the son of Rita (Vieara) Rogers and Gregory Ortiz. He came to the Island as a young child. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, and cookouts with friends. While living on the Island, he worked at various restaurants, and had a garage-door-opening business.

He leaves behind his sisters, Rita Gale (Bobby) and Dawn Amancio; his brother, Barry Pachico; nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ernest Pachico.

Funeral services will be held at a later date, to be announced.