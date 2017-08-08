Not happy with flight changes

To the Editor:

Cape Where? In the past six months, every time I booked a Cape Air flight — either to or from Boston — hoping to make flight connections, Cape Air has failed me.

Sometimes they notify you a week in advance about change of flights, but usually it is the morning of, or night before — when they call and say flight time is changed.

These changes always mean you must find another way to get to Boston to make your flight. This morning they called at 8:30 to say the 12:20 was changed to 3 pm.

So my relatives would miss their flight to Germany. This is no way to run an airline, and no way to serve our Island.

If Cape Air does not have priority at Logan, how about hiring some lobbyists to put pressure on Logan to let the Cape Air flight adhere to a fixed schedule? Or at least to make your next flight free? Take the ferry and the bus, if you have the time.

Ed Grazda

Chilmark