Well it’s that time again in the news
It’s August here on the Island and we are ready
The large dark vehicles are slowly driving around
Mysterious other cars following behind them
Driving down dirt roads leaving a trail of dust behind them
The local traffic wondering well who is it today
Behind those dark tinted windows who knows
Secretly hoping for a peek or even a smile
Is it Hollywood or is it Washington we ask
Where will they swim or play golf or even eat clams
What day will they see the county fair
Will my iPhone be quick enough to capture a glimpse
We welcome them as they arrive on their vacation
As much as we enjoy our island so should they
It’s a beautiful place and we are proud of our home
So have fun and enjoy life and thank you for all you have done
And when you leave with great memories from here
Mr. and Mrs. Obama and family you too shall return again
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.