Well it’s that time again in the news

It’s August here on the Island and we are ready

The large dark vehicles are slowly driving around

Mysterious other cars following behind them

Driving down dirt roads leaving a trail of dust behind them

The local traffic wondering well who is it today

Behind those dark tinted windows who knows

Secretly hoping for a peek or even a smile

Is it Hollywood or is it Washington we ask

Where will they swim or play golf or even eat clams

What day will they see the county fair

Will my iPhone be quick enough to capture a glimpse

We welcome them as they arrive on their vacation

As much as we enjoy our island so should they

It’s a beautiful place and we are proud of our home

So have fun and enjoy life and thank you for all you have done

And when you leave with great memories from here

Mr. and Mrs. Obama and family you too shall return again

Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.