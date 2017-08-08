Tisbury: “The Ends of the World”

Heard on Main Street: Ouch!

That’s what I said when I saw my car. I was parked on Main Street just above the library, as close to the curb as I could be. But someone flying toward town from West Chop took a chunk out of my driver’s-side mirror. The back of the mirror was several feet out in front of the car. No one ran over that, so it is now fastened back in place with a piece of bright red duct tape. That’s what color I had.

Putting stop signs by the library has made the road safer, but there are still those who consider upper Main Street to be a speedway. The road is narrow enough that drivers need to pay attention to oncoming traffic, especially big trucks. I’ve never seen the trucks speeding here, and this damage was not done by a truck. The mirror was probably smacked by another car mirror, which I am mean enough to hope was also damaged.

At 7 pm Thursday, August 10, Peter Brannen will discuss his new book “The Ends of the World: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans, and our Quest to Understand Earth’s Past Mass Extinctions.” New groundbreaking research suggests that climate change played a major role in the most extreme catastrophes in the planet’s history. Peter will take us on a wild ride through Earth’s five mass extinctions and, in the process, offer us a glimpse of our increasingly dangerous future. All this is made possible at our Vineyard Haven library by a grant from the Califa Library Group and the National Science Foundation. Perhaps if we understand what is happening, we will do something about it.

On Monday, August 14, Arnie Reisman and Amor Towles will all be taking part in panel discussions at “Islanders Write” at the Grange Hall. The event features over 30 writers talking about their craft. It is sponsored by The MV Times. Doors open at 8 am. It’s free and open to the public. For more details, visit Islanderswrite.com.

Next Tuesday, August 15, learn more about Alexander Hamilton at the Vineyard Haven library at 7 pm. Wayne Rogers will talk about his book “Alexander Hamilton: A Study in Resiliency.” Unlike other founders who seem more like myths than men, Hamilton strikes us as human, flawed, fearless, and reckless. He dared to champion the unpopular. Perhaps that is why a musical based on this man is so popular. In that we celebrate Hamilton, who was an uneducated orphan who sailed to America with big plans and bigger dreams.

You are probably tired of my saying how great The MV Times is, because I delight in the terrific articles and coverage of what’s happening on our Island. I have a confession to make. Sometimes I make time right away to completely enjoy our paper, and greedily read every word. But other times, there just isn’t enough time in my day. So I have only just read last week’s wonderful Op-Ed by Abigail McGrath. I recommend it to all of you, especially to my white friends. I think we try, but we cannot truly grasp what our black friends know in their hearts. All of us can benefit from reading Abby’s piece. Take it to heart. You can find it online at MVTimes.com, published July 3. It is worth it, and I hope you will read it.

The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock is senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. Yes, this name is familiar because that was the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pastor Warnock will preach on Sunday, August 13, at the West Tisbury Congregational Church at 10 am.

Next Tuesday, August 15, at 4 pm, you can see “Passage at St. Augustine: The 1964 Black Lives Matter Movement That Transformed America.” Meet special guests Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Clennon L. King, Mimi Jones, and Julia Burgess, all at the Strand Theater.

Bow Van Riper is the research librarian at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. He gives a delightful guided tour of Edgartown on Monday mornings this summer, and it’s free. You can sign up at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum at 508-627-4441, so you’ll know if that one is canceled. Meet at 10 am in front of the Courthouse on Main Street. The tour ends at the museum.

Congratulations to Ken and Laura Beebe, who celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today. Cheers to Skip and Carol Bailey, who mark their anniversary on Monday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Benjamin Koster. Wish a very happy birthday to Judy Hickey and Goodie Corriveau on Sunday. Braden Kuehne parties on Tuesday. Congratulations to Leigh Smith. All of her family will be gathering to celebrate with her, coming from as far as London and Los Angeles. She is turning 90 on Tuesday. We are especially fortunate that she has spent so many of these years here with us.

Heard on Main Street: Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting the tomato in a fruit salad.