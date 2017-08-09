‘Art on the Vine”: Discover, cultivate, grow

Art on the Vine is a three-day art exhibition featuring contemporary artists of color, as well as educational lectures for new and seasonal collectors. The event is presented by the Agora Culture, a group based in Washington, D.C., and is coming to Martha’s Vineyard for the second time, starting Saturday, August 12, and running through Monday, August 14. Gallery tours, panel discussions, brunch, and a happy hour at the Dr. Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown are on the agenda.

Each day, beginning at 10 am, discover the work of featured artists Edgar Arceneaux, Yashua Klos, Deborah Roberts, and more. Meet the group’s artist-in-residence, Nate Lewis, a registered nurse and a self-taught artist, drawing inspiration from anatomy, physiology, and his experience as a caretaker of patients. Engage in conversations with collectors like Risa and Robert Kornegay, who explore artists from the emerging to the iconic.

For more information, visit artonthevinemv.com.