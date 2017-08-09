Births for August 10

Théa Clements De Souza

Arilson De Sousa and Summer De Souza of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Théa Clements De Souza, on July 29, 2017, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Théa weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

Luke Guimaraes Amaral

Laudiceia Amaral and Adaelton Amaral of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Luke Guimaraes Amaral, on August 4, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luke weighed 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Abigail Jean Buckley

Veronika Buckley and Gary Buckley of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Abigail Jean Buckley, on August 2, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Abigail weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Hayden Michael Fournier

Kayla Fournier and Joey Fournier of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Hayden Michael Fournier, on August 3, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayden weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and joins big brother Zayden.