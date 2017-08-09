Brewhas burn Blazers as men’s softball playoffs heat up

1 of 5

The men’s Island Softball League playoffs continued Monday night at Veterans Park with a trio of quarterfinal games.

In the opening tilt, the Brewhas scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off the Blazers, 10-9, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Joe Farina singled in Matt Gebo with the decisive run.

Mike Mussell hit a three-run dinger for the Blazers in the third inning, and Matt Rivers went yard and then some with a solo shot in the fifth that cleared the fence in right-center and landed halfway across the adjoining soccer pitch. Blazers center fielder Josh Cotterill robbed the Brewhas of a second round-tripper in the seventh inning with a spectacular leaping grab against the fence.

The top-seeded Highlanders completed a two-game sweep of the Mermen in the middle game of the evening. After a scoreless first, the Highlanders added five runs in both the second and third innings en route to a 20-3 win. Taylor Ives and Jason Breau hit back to back triples in the third.

In the nightcap, the Gustaves doubled up the Whitecaps, 26-13, to take a 1-0 series lead.

Last Thursday, the second-seeded Hurricanes jumped on top in their best-of-three series with a 10-2 win over the Floaters.

The second games of the remaining quarterfinal series are August 9 and, if necessary, the third and deciding games will be played on August 10 at Veterans Park with the Brewhas and Blazers leading off at 6:30 pm, followed by Floaters and Hurricanes at 7:45 and Gustaves and Whitecaps at 9. Semifinal play begins on Monday night.