Court Report July 31-August 7

July 31, 2017

Alexander R. Mcallister, Hickory, N.C.; DOB 1/1/99, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, trespassing, assault, open and gross lewdness: continued to pretrial conference.

August 3, 2017

Reniclis C. Albino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/13/92, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Nicole E. Carey, Portland, Maine; DOB 7/14/77, shoplifting by asportation, a second charge of shoplifting by asportation, larceny over $250 by false pretense, larceny over $250, larceny under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Cleonice Maria Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Cleonice Maria Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $300 fine; leaving the scene of personal injury: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Yan Guimares, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/4/94, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $200 fine, $250 HIF, $50 VW, and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Michael D. Haas, Exeter, R.I.; DOB 10/1/63, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; speeding: not responsible.

Ovidio Melendrez Lima, Waltham; DOB 1/22/75, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $100 fine; marked lanes violation: responsible, must pay $100 fine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Helvidio M. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/8/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; a second charge of marked lanes violation: not responsible.

William L. Mueller III, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/30/73, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

Cicilio Rosa Neto, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/15/70, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Gabriel Dangelo Ramos, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/11/92, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service.

Elizangela Santos, Edgartown; DOB 5/20/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; state highway traffic violation: not responsible.

Rita De Cassia Thomaz, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/11/55, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service.

Michael A. Torcia, Springfield; DOB 1/17/93, assault and battery: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Alexandra Alves Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 5/9/73, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $300 fine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joao Orcutt, West Tisbury; DOB 6/24/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Jose Vicente Perdomo Reyes, Edgartown; DOB 6/30/90, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Hamilton M. Walker, Tisbury; DOB 6/24/97, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

August 4, 2017

Caleb Bernstein, Revere; DOB 12/25/83, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Spencer J. Bird, Stamford, Conn.; DOB 11/4/93, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, use of motor vehicle without authority: continued to pretrial conference.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/6/89, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: dismissed.

Dennis Alan Vogel Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/19/89, strangulation or suffocation, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder: continued to pretrial conference.

Abigail M. Willoughby, Edgartown; DOB 12/6/96, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 210 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible; motor vehicle operator sending/reading electronic message: not responsible.

August 7, 2017

Kevin Boreri, Chilmark; DOB 3/12/63, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Gimili G. Glavin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/30/70, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexandra P. Look, Edgartown; DOB 11/23/98, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jasmine Leigh Reis, Edgartown; DOB 7/17/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating motor vehicle in violation of license restriction: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert Allen Thompson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/15/91, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding: responsible, must pay $105 fine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Christofer N. Vought, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/7/99, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 210 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; number plate violation: not responsible; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.