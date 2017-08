Seasonal Island ingredients, shaken, muddled, and stirred to create fabulous cocktails by 20byNine’s mixologists. On Thursday, August 10, at 4:30 pm, the class will include three cocktails, recipe cards, and step-by-step demonstrations. 20byNine executive chef Scott Cummings will curate light bites to go with each cocktail. $40 member of the Trustees, $45 nonmember. Preregistration required. For more information and to register, go to http://bit.ly/2wBqFrw.