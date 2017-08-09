New cars and old houses in Edgartown

On Monday afternoon, the Edgartown board of selectmen met at town hall to discuss cars, taxis, and the Yellow House.

Jon’s Taxi in Edgartown now operates under the name MV Taxi. The company requested an additional vehicle be put on the road, taking the number of taxis from three to four. Town administrator Pam Dolby suggested the vehicle be inspected first.

Patrick Ahearn was recently approved to display classic cars outside 140 Cooke St. in Edgartown. The board discussed clarification about where and when classic cars are permitted for display.

A Yellow House committee has formed to deal with preservation of the property in Edgartown. Chris Scott, chairman of the committee, reviewed a diagram of the property with selectmen, showing which groups had jurisdiction over which portions of the property. The Yellow House committee’s main focus deals with preservation of the house, not the surrounding public space. The committee plans to develop more specific proposals this week outlining its next steps.