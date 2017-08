The 15-year anniversary of Vineyard Youth Tennis was celebrated last weekend with a plethora of activities for players and attendees. Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri was on hand for some junior clinics and a motivational talk. Two of the top pros on the island, VYT pro Michael Halisky and West Chop pro David McNamara, provided some hard-hitting action in a professional exhibition that topped off the day. McNamara won the match with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.