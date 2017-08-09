REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 31 – August 4, 2017

Aquinnah

Aug. 1, Pamela A. Foster, trustee of Gibson-Foster Realty Trust, sold 515 State Rd. to Joseph F. Walkush and Susan Kan Walkush for $2,517,000.

Edgartown

Aug. 1, John Francis, Jr. and Stephen J. Francis, individually and as trustee of the John M. Francis Revocable Trust, sold 8 Vickers Way to MV Land & Sea Inc. for $799,000.

Aug. 1, John and Lisa Reagan sold 289 The Boulevard to Jennifer M. Rumbough for $1,245,000.

Aug. 1, Owen Norton LLC sold Lot 2 off Baylies Way to Pamela B. Flam and Morris Flam for $385,000.

Aug. 2, Sarah S. Penhune sold 2 Pamela Way to Edward and Angela Henderson for $525,000.

Aug, 3, Thomas Maxus LLC sold Unit 27, 27 North Summer St. to Patricia Griesdorn for $365,000.

Oak Bluffs

Aug. 4, Kathleen Marie Cavacco sold 12 Isaac Ave. to Michael Frank Design LLC for $250,000.

Tisbury

Aug. 1, Kenneth E. Knipmeyer, Stephen L. Knipmeyer, Matthew B. Knipmeyer and Elizabeth A. Gibson, trustees under Declaration of Trust, sold 120 Mitchell Rd. to Innovation MV Properties II LLC for $1,695,000.

Aug. 2, Vaughn Hoe, as Personal Representative of the estate of Arthur James Hoe, and Vaughn Hoe and Linda Hoe Palmer, individually, sold 83 William Norton Rd. to David Rosenberg, trustee of 83 William Norton Road Nominee Trust, for $500,000.

Aug. 3, US Bank NA, as trustee relating to the Chevy Chase Funding LLC Mortgage Backed Certificates, Series 2004-3, the present holder of a mortgage from Joseph Houston and Rachel York Houston to MERS, grants that portion of 177 Dunham Avenue covered by the mortgage to Pamela W. Barter, trustee of 177 Dunham Avenue Realty Trust, for $350,000 by foreclosure deed.

Aug, 3, Rachel York Houston and Joseph Houston sold 177 Dunham Ave. to Pamela W. Barter, trustee of 177 Dunham Avenue Realty Trust, for $20,000.

Aug. 3, Palani J. Vanderford, Kenneth Maciel and Marie Maciel sold 90 Bernard Circle to Michael A. Irizarry and Carla Paizante Mendes for $490,000.

Aug. 3, Ronald J. Leonard, Personal Representative of the Estate of Joseph Patrick Leonard, and Ronald J. Leonard, trustee of the Leonard Family Realty Trust, sold 165 State Road to David C. and Connie L. Goodwin for $390,000.

Aug. 4, Vineyard House Inc. sold a lot on Short Hill Rd. to Goodale Construction Co., Inc. for $70,000.

West Tisbury

July 31, Beth Kevles, trustee of Nats Farm Nominee Trust, sold 10 Alex Way to William J. and Elizabeth A. Seabourne for $402,500.

July 31, Douglas S. Liebhafsky and Wendy R. Gimbel sold 57 Tiasquam Rd. to Tiasquam Road LLC for $2,000,000.

Aug. 1, Courtney Campbell, individually and as trustee, Randall Campbell, Randy Campbell, individually and as trustee, and Kristin Campbell, individually and as trustee of the Karen H. Campbell Family Trust and the estates of Karen Hinckley Campbell, a/k/a Karen H. Campbell, sold 290 Lambert’s Cove Rd. to Lambert’s Cove House LLC for $1,712,500.