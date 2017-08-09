Rug Sox top Honeys to clinch berth in finals

1 of 6

The Rug Sox claimed the first spot in the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League finals with an 11-5 win over the Honeys in a battle of playoff unbeatens Tuesday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven.

The teams came into the game with 2-0 records in the double-elimination playoff tournament, but the Sox wasted little time in jumping on top, scoring two in the first inning and seven runs in the second for a quick 9-0 lead.

Katherine Clark tripled, and Emily Turney followed with a double to spark the Sox’s second-inning surge. Clark, Turney, and Marisa Estrella each chalked up three hits on the night. Mariah Duarte, Carol Bailey, and Jen Oliver added two hits apiece, and Sam Cron doubled in the fourth inning.

On defense, Emily Turney was a vacuum at shortstop, making one diving backhanded grab and two over-the-shoulder catches in shallow left. Third baseman Jen Oliver had the other Sox web gem, diving to make an inning-ending scoop catch on a pop-up in the fifth.

Six Honeys had a brace of hits: Sara Wennes, Lizzie Reid, Maggie Riseborough, Kelly Silvia, Megan Buchanan, and Nicole Gazaille. All were singles, save for a Sara Wennes triple to open the third inning.

The win puts the Rug Sox in their second league final. Their first appearance, in 2012, resulted in a 10-4 loss to the Honeys.

The Sox will play on Tuesday, August 15, against the winner of Thursday night’s elimination game between the Honeys and the three-time defending champion Mamas Girls. The unbeaten Rug Sox need to win one more game to clinch their first-ever title, while the once-beaten Honeys or Mamas Girls need to defeat the Sox twice to win the championship.

The Mamas stayed alive in the tournament by knocking out the Creamers, 15-1. Jenna Zechner slugged a three-run homer in the first inning to get the Mamas going after Lauren Williston led off the game with a triple and Jaime Forend hit her first of five singles. Emily Williston and Crystal Miske had three hits apiece, while Gail Herman and Martha Scheffer each singled twice. Caroline Davey tripled in the third inning, and Jenny Wojtkielo doubled in the second.

Amanda Parker doubled in Julie Perry for the Creamers’ lone score in the sixth inning.