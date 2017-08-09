Services on August 12, 14 for Carol Ann Housman

Carol Ann Housman, 70, of Leominster, died on Monday, August 7, 2017, at her home after a battle with cancer.

Born May 4, 1947, in Rahway, N.J., she was the daughter of Norman and Eleanor (Post) Smith. She graduated from Rahway High School, and attended Temple University in Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a B.A. in history. She retired as the county manager of Dukes County on Martha’s Vineyard.

Carol loved gardening, reading books, picking flowers, sailing, exercising, and playing mahjong with her friends. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren, who called her “Seebo.”

She leaves her husband of five years, Stanley Housman, who was her high school sweetheart — they reconnected at a high school reunion in 2006. She also leaves her children Hali Black and her husband Josh of Millbury, and Daniel Borer and his wife Melissa of Adams, as well as her four grandchildren, Jake, Matthew, and Sydney Black, and Hanna Borer. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Eleanor Smith of Salida, Colo., her sister Bonnie Perkalis and husband Mike of Vineyard Haven, her sister June Ding and husband Rich of Easton, Pa., and her brother Allan Smith and wife Lynola of Salida, Colo.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 12, from 10 am to noon at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, in Leominster, followed by a burial on Monday, August 14, at 1 pm at the Lambert’s Cove Cemetery on Martha’s Vineyard. For more details, please visit richardsonfuneralhome.net.