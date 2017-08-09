Tanks have been moved to Chappy

Three underground storage tanks pulled from the ground at the former Airport Mobil are in a grass field on Chappaquiddick waiting for the next move, Edgartown Fire Chief Peter Shemeth told The Times.

The tanks were donated by Michael Rotondo, former leaseholder of the airport site. Mr. Rotondo paid for the tanks to be cleaned and moved, the chief said. The fire department plans to use the tanks for water storage in case of fire, because there is no municipal water source on Chappy, Chief Shemeth said.

Meanwhile, Chief Shemeth said he is still waiting for an incident report from the contractor that was attempting to remove a pipe from one of the tanks when two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The integrity [of the tank] is OK for the purpose of storing water,” Chief Shemeth said.

The inside of the tanks have been cleaned, scrubbed, and there is no health risk, he said. “There’s no fluid, no residue,” he said.

No permit is needed to bury the tanks for water storage, Chief Shemeth said. He is still exploring possible locations, either on town property or in partnership with a private property owner. “We’re trying to get the biggest bang for the buck,” he said. “It’s still in its infancy.”