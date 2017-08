The Fabulists will let down their hair when they perform “Rapunzel” at the Tisbury Amphitheater on August 12. On Saturdays throughout the summer, they perform witty adaptations of plays for kids, which include improv and audience participation, and are family favorites. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under 2 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash or check only.