Tisbury Council on Aging announces two fall clinics

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the Tisbury Council on Aging will conduct a seminar on “Protecting Your Home.” According to a press release, attorney Arthur Bergeron will talk about new case law regarding irrevocable trusts, new regulations regarding MassHealth qualification, and how, in today’s world, you can best protect the value of your home in the event you need nursing home care or a lot of care at home.

And on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, there will be a seminar on “Honoring Choices.”

In this seminar, attorney Bergeron and a guest medical practitioner will talk about the kinds of medical emergencies that you may face, and the decisions you should be making ahead of time about how you want to be treated.

Both seminars will be held at the Tisbury Council on Aging on Pine Tree Road in Vineyard Haven. To register, contact the COA at 508-696-4205.