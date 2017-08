If you’ve ever wanted to see yourself on the front page of the paper this is your chance. Join the MV Times at this year’s Ag Fair.

Stop by booth #38 (along the back side of the main hall) and pose with fun MV Times photo props, including a giant replica of the newspaper and a favorite Ag Fair scene. Share your fondest fair memories and get a free beach sticker 😉 #sharethefair #perfectdaysmv