Drenched and determined

More than 1,000 runners toed the starting line of the Chilmark Road Race on Saturday, abuzz with excitement that outshadowed the wet five kilometer course.

As the gun went off, heavy rain turned into an intermittent drizzle and runners shed their makeshift jackets and protective gear. The course ended at the Chilmark Community Center with lines of proud family members and friends cheering on the participants.

Benjamin Bosworth of Dorchester Center lead from the start and never looked back. The 22-year-old champion broke the tape in 16:21.18. In second place, 15 year-old Bobby Carew of Milton crossed the finish line in 16:42.08, edging out Corey Kunz of Hoboken, NJ by two seconds in a sprint finish.

Sheridan Wilbur of North Smithfield, RI was the first woman to cross the finish line in 18:26.93 for the fourth consecutive year. Amory Salem of Cambridge was second in 18:36.97. Sarah Tully was third for the women in 19:20.09.

Lee Greathouse of Edgartown was the first Vineyarder to finish, with a time of 17:18.63, placing 9th overall. Kieran Karabees of Chilmark finished 14th overall in 18:23.80 and Vito Aiello of Edgartown finished 22nd overall in 18:45.33.

“It turned out to be really great running weather,” said Tara Nitardy, who came third in her age group and coaches the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School track and cross country teams. “We were all ready for the downpour, but it cleared up and ended up to be ideal. The weather was opposite to the memorable sweltering sun and high temperature of last year’s race.

Several Vineyarders also placed in the top three for their age groups.

Theo Kunkel of Chilmark (26:35.99) and Declan McCormack of West Tisbury (28:24.18) came in first and second for the 8 and under age group. Liam Conley of Edgartown (21:49.57) placed third in the 9 to 11 age group. Jose Calderon (19:56.15) of Vineyard Haven placed third in the 40-49 age group. Bill Reagan Sr. (21:24.90) of Oak Bluffs came took first prize in the 60-69 age group. Jesse Aweida (34:09.27) took first in the 80 and over group.

Catherine Cherry (21:20.07) came first the 12-16 age group. Lily Moran of Edgartown (22:12.50) and Sarah Schapiro of Chilmark (22:30.67) were second and third in the 12-16 age group. Tara Nitardy (20:08.45) of Vineyard haven came in third in the 20-29 age group. Peaches Lamachia (23:28.17) of Chilmark was third in the 50-59 age group. Phyllis Kugler of West Tisbury (29:29.76) and Sally Solmssen (32:23.05) came in first and third in the 70 to 79 age group.

The Chilmark Road Race benefits the Town Affairs Council to help in the operations of the Chilmark Community center as well as to make scholarships to full year residents possible. For more information visit chilmarkcommunitycenter.org.