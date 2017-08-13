Honeys eliminate Mama’s Girls, face Rug Sox in finals

The Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League will have a new champion this season. The three-year reign of the Mama’s Girls came to an end Thursday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven in an 11-7 playoff loss to the Honeys.

The Honeys got off to a hot start with five hits and three runs in the first inning. Kelly Silvia, Maggie Riseborough, Micheli Lynn, and Elissa DeCosta all singled and Kendall Robinson capped off the rally with a two-run double. The Mamas cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the third inning after Crystal Miske and Caroline Davey crossed the plate but a Nicole Gazaille double helped the Honeys restore the three-run lead in the bottom half.

Up 5-3 with two outs in the fifth, the Honeys loaded the bases and scored five runs, with Nicole Gazaille, Megan Buchanan and Sarah Sylvia providing the key hits.

Trailing 11-3 heading into the seventh, the Mamas fought back with four runs as Lauren Williston, Jenna Zechner, Hayley Panek and Gail Herman all scored but it was too little, too late.

The Honeys advanced to the finals to take on the Rug Sox. The Honeys will go for their fifth title, while the Rug Sox will try for their first. The teams met in the 2012 finals, with the Honeys posting a 10-4 win.

The Sox are unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament at 3-0 and the Honeys are 3-1, with the one loss coming to the Rug Sox, 11-5, last Tuesday. The Rug Sox need one win to claim the title, while the Honeys must win twice.

The finals begin Tuesday night at 6:15 pm on Veterans Park Field A. If a second game is needed, the teams will play again on Thursday, starting at 6:15 pm on Veterans Park Field B.