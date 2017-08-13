Up-Island seniors celebrate summer

1 of 8

The Up-Island Council on Aging (UICOA) hosted its 22nd annual cookout at the Howe’s House on State Road in West Tisbury on Friday. About 65 seniors and community leaders enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, chicken and other traditional cookout fare, prepared by the council’s staff and volunteers. Live music was provided by Long Point Five.

Along with this annual event, Howe’s House, home of the UICOA, is the site for a variety of weekly activities ranging from wellness programs, like yoga and strength training, to writing and discussion groups that provide socialization for up-Island seniors. Alexandra Whitcomb frequents the Qi Gong classes, and called the UICOA “a great strength for the community.”

Attendees praised the UICOA’s services and the help they provide seniors throughout the year. Director Joyce Albertine described the organization’s goal as providing “programs that might enhance the life of our seniors,” which often includes helping seniors navigate what can be a confusing network of service providers and agencies. Albertine says the UICOA services about a thousand seniors a year, and if the cookout attendance was any indication, Howe’s House is a great place to be for Island seniors.