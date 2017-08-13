Rod and Gun Club 2017 skeet championship results

On Sunday, August 6, the Martha’s Vineyard Rod & Gun Club held its 2017 Skeet Championship. The summer afternoon was ideal for shooting, with a slight breeze adding a unique challenge for hitting targets traveling at 45 mph.

Brian Welch of Oak Bluffs took first place and make Club Champion for 2017. Welch broke 49 of 50 targets.

Other challengers at his heels were Bill Damora of Plainfield, NJ and Harold Lawry of Edgartown, with scores of 48 of 50 targets. The two had a shoot off on stations 3, 4 and 5, shooting doubles in order to determine the second and third place finishers. Shooting doubles at these stations are a little more difficult as the targets need the greatest lead that the shotgunner must adjust to in order to break those targets. Skeeters shoot until one person misses.

The final results were Damora besting Lawry by one target to capture second place and Harold taking home the third place prize.