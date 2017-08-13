Whitecaps, Brewhas advance to men’s semifinals

The men’s Island Softball League semifinals are set, following two epic thrillers played Thursday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven.

Both remaining quarterfinal best-of-three series came down to a decisive third game.

In the opening contest, Mike Piland hit a game-winning, walk-off single to lift the Whitecaps to a 30-29 win over the Gustaves. Ronnie Miske tied the game with an RBI-double and went 4 for 5 on the night with a trio of two-baggers. Luke Brewer was a perfect 6 for 6 at the plate with two homers and Mike Piland finished up 5 for 7 with two doubles.

The nightcap was another slugfest as the Brewhas edged the Blazers, 20-19. Matt Alexander provided the winning stroke with a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning.

The Brewhas went yard five times. Matt Gebo had a grand slam, a three-run dinger and seven RBIs. Joe Farina was 4 for 4 with a pair of homers and four RBIs, while Matt Rivers jacked a round-tripper and knocked in two runs.

The best-of-three semifinals begin Monday night at Veterans Park with the Brewhas meeting the top-seeded Highlanders at 7:15 pm and the Whitecaps playing the second-seeded Hurricanes at 8:30. The teams meet again in reverse order on Wednesday night and, if necessary, will play a third game on Thursday night.