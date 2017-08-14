Bridge results

At the August 7, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 15 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Mollie Whalen, followed by Robert Todd and Judy Hyde in second, Carol Whitmarsh and Sari Lipkin in third, Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in fourth, Steve Allen and Cathy Minkiewicz in fifth, and Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in sixth. In the East-West direction, Ann Brown and Jim Kaplan finished in first place, followed by Barbara Besse and Rachel Alpert in second, David Sokol and Gerry Averill in third, Barbara McClanlan and Bari Boyer in fourth, George and Isabel Shattuck in fifth, and Duncan Walton and Richard Eubanks in sixth.

At the August 8, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine tables were in play for a club championship game. Finishing in first place overall were Robert Todd and Judy Hyde, followed by Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen in second, Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne in third, David Donald and Michel Riel in fourth, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in fifth. Also placing in the North-South direction were Don Nelson and Lou Winkelman, Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe, and Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh.

At the August 10, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara McLagen and Rachel Alpert, followed by Barbara Besse and Audrey Egger in second, Michael and Sandy Lindheimer in third, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in fourth.

At the August 12, 9 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold, followed by Iris Capobianco and Ann Brown in second, and Colleen Morris and Paul Howes in third. In the East-West direction, Caroline Croft and Tania Zouikin finished first, followed by Trudy Ulmer and Maxine Turnipseed in second, and Brenda Davenport and Joan Byrd in third.