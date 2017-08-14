Cindy Marie Corner

Cindy Marie (Burgess) Corner died at Massachusetts General Hospital with her daughter by her side on Friday evening, August 11, 2017. She was 61.

Cindy was the wife of Timothy B. Corner and the mother of Holly Wallace of Oakland, Calif., and the sister of Joyce Boyd and Sylvia Olejarez, both of Vineyard Haven. Her son Clinton Griesser predeceased her on August 27 last year.

Funeral arrangements will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.