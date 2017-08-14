A despicable title and movement

To the Editor:

White supremacy?

How pathetic that anyone with integrity would anoint him- or herself with such a despicable title.

Allegiance with people who trample the rights of those not equal in their clouded eyes? How ugly, perverse, brainwashed are the leaders and followers who foment hate and division. Please go live on another planet where you can destroy one another with your poison. Leave us to heal from the suffering you have inflicted for ages. Our humanity is still intact.

Liza Coogan

Vineyard Haven