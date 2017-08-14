Different take on fishing for sharks

To the Editor:

As we continue searching for a durable scale of values that embraces the notion that all living things are connected in a wondrous web of life, it is easy to forget that when this mysterious web is disrupted, we inevitably cause harm to ourselves.

In the August 10, 2017, MVTimes “Fishing Report,” Barry Stringfellow underscores important questions facing Island parents: Are brown sharks beasts? If they are monsters and beasts, is it OK for our children to deliberately inflict pain and suffering on them in the name of having fun and seeking thrills?

As a fisherman, I believe that killing a fish for food is a sacred act. Contrary to Mr. Stringfellow’s cavalier attitude toward the increasingly popular Vineyard summertime activity of catching and then releasing brown sharks, it is my opinion that this practice is a barbaric and flagrant travesty against traditional Island values and our exceptional ethic of conservation of wildlife. To quote Mr. Stringfellow, “The long fight had taken its toll, and for a few minutes, it just rolled in the surf and looked like it might not make it.” Even though this particular brown shark “rebounded and darted off in a piqued froth,” no one knows the mortality rates for brown sharks released after an hourlong life-and-death battle with a fisherman. Will this shark have premature organ failure? Will it lose its future reproductive capacity? Will it die next week from trauma associated with being caught and released? Do we have dominion over the life or death of brown sharks? Do we care?

It is my opinion that most Vineyarders intuitively know that causing harm to brown sharks for “the thrill of it” is something foreign to our beautiful shores. One alternative to this brutal practice might be to study this species and its connection to Island waters. Characterizing brown sharks as “beasts” unfortunately sends the wrong message to our children. When we appreciate their beauty and respect their importance in the natural world, instead of exploiting them for fun and profit, we honor both them and ourselves.

Steve Maxner

West Tisbury