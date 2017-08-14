Island rallies for food pantry

To the Editor:

A big thank you to the wonderful support shown in the past three weeks to our plea for food donations. So many organizations and individuals quickly stepped up to help. We had a large food and monetary drive sponsored jointly by MV Insurance and MV Seacoast Properties. We had a number of deliveries from houses of worship. We’ve been called by folks who are now planning a food drive. A number of individuals brought in food in large (140 boxes of cereal) and smaller quantities. It is great to see the new banner on the porch of MV Chamber of Commerce. Finally, much gratitude for all the donations by check and online at islandfoodpantry.org. Each one — large and small — is so appreciated. You all enable us to help those in need.

Margaret Hannemann

Island Food Pantry