To the Editor:

The West Tisbury Congregational Church extends many, many thanks to Morning Glory Farm, Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, Cash & Carry, and Jardin Mahoney for their generous support of our eighth annual Peach Festival. We really could not have done it without you. We also wish to thank our town and wider Island community for braving the traffic to join us on the lawn, and for making the event such a success.

Dinny Montrowl, coordinator

Peach Festival