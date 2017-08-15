Anne Bradbury Dobra, beloved wife of Klee Chambers Dobra, died peacefully surrounded by her family, at home in Pennsylvania on August 12, 2017, following a long and courageous struggle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease; she would have been 76 in September.

Anne was born in Massachusetts in 1941, grew up in Cape Porpoise, Maine, graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1959, and married Klee C. Dobra of Providence, R.I., in 1962. Over her lifetime, Anne had the good fortune to live in a variety of places throughout the country, but she and her family always returned to the Vineyard each summer. Anne loved the Island, its history and heritage. During the mid-1970s, she and her family spent better than a dozen years as full-time residents of Edgartown. Anne was a communicant of Saint Andrew’s Church, and could always be found behind the jewelry counter at the annual Saint Andrew’s Church Fair. She was a longtime member of the Edgartown Yacht Club, where she served for many years as chairman of the senior entertainment committee. Anne was a life member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, as well as the Maine Mayflower Society.

She was a fun-loving woman to whom family came first. She loved entertaining, and hosted Christmas dinners annually for friends and family; they were to write home about! Among her favorite pastimes was an afternoon at the beach with family and friends. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She was a joy to be around, generous and courageous, with a smile that could melt anyone’s problems and light the night sky. She deserves to always be remembered as a woman of dignity, beauty, and grace, because that’s what best defines her.

Anne is survived by her husband of 56 years, Klee Dobra, her daughters Sheree Freda and husband Andrew of Deerfield, Melinda Coath and husband Philip of Collegeville, Pa.; Holly Larson of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and by six grandchildren, William and James Freda of

Deerfield, and Hannah, Emma, Lily, and Abby Coath of Collegeville, Pa. She is also survived by her brother, Scott A. Bradbury of Northampton, and by her mother, Louise Taylor Bradbury of Kennebunk, Maine. She was predeceased by her father, Wilber A. Bradbury, in 1987.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. Interment in Edgartown will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.